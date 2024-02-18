Kejriwal appears before court through videoconferencing

February 18, 2024 02:05 am | Updated 02:06 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appeared through videoconferencing before a court here in connection with a complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him for not complying with its summonses.

The agency has issued him as many as six summonses, the latest on February 14, for questioning in a case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy.

The court adjourned the matter till March 16 as Mr. Kejriwal expressed his inability to be personally present for the hearing due to the ongoing Delhi Assembly session.

He added that the ongoing Budget Session will continue till the first week of March and requested that the matter be listed after that to enable him to appear before the court personally.

ED complaint

The Central probe agency had approached the court with a complaint on February 3, a day after the Chief Minister skipped the fifth summons issued by it for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the policy.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Divya Malhotra noted on February 7 that the AAP chief was “legally bound” to comply with the summonses, but he “purportedly failed to do so”.

The ED has arrested several persons, including senior AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia, in the case, alleging that they played a key role in the formulation and implementation of the policy for 2021-22, which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers for monetary considerations.

The agency has alleged that the money earned through the “scam” was diverted through “hawala” channels for the AAP’s campaign in the 2022 Goa Assembly election.

The AAP convener had earlier written to the ED, describing the summonses issued to him as “illegal and politically motivated”. He had alleged that the summonses were aimed at preventing him from campaigning in elections.

The anti-money laundering agency has issued as many as six summonses to Kejriwal, the latest on February 14. He was asked to appear before the central agency on February 19.

