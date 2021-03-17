Kejriwal appeals to Centre to take back bill on LG powers

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday urged the Centre to take back the bill that seeks to define certain roles and powers of the Lieutenant Governor of the national capital.
Speaking at a protest organised by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 at Jantar Mantar here, the chief minister also alleged that the Centre wants to weaken his government through this bill.
"I want to appeal to the Centre to take back the GNCTD Bill, don't cheat the people with this legislation," Mr. Kejriwal said.
He said the BJP has brought the bill as it is scared of the AAP's reach in other states.
"That is why they are trying to stop our development work in Delhi," he claimed.
Delhi ministers, AAP MLAs and councillors took part in the protest at Jantar Mantar against the bill which, according to the party, gives overarching power to the LG.
The GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was introduced in Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy on Monday.
According to the bill, the "government" in the city would mean the "Lieutenant Governor" in context of any law made by the legislative assembly.
The bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the LG before any executive action.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath