Kejriwal announces scheme allowing private aggregators to run premium buses in city

May 09, 2023 01:31 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - NEW DELHI:

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a scheme allowing private aggregators to run premium 12-seater buses in the city. He said a file in this regard will be sent to Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena for approval.

“As the protocol mandates, we will send the file to the L-G office. It is up to him to decide if he wants the citizens of Delhi to have this service. As it is a public welfare scheme, I hope the L-G gives his approval,” the CM said at a press conference here on Monday.

He added that the scheme was aimed at middle and upper-middle-class commuters who prefer travelling in their own vehicles for the lack of seats in buses and metro trains.

To this end, the CM said, it was decided that the commuters availing of the premium bus service will have to book seats through a dedicated website or app. “Those without pre-booked tickets will not be allowed to board the bus,” he said.

He said the aggregators will not be allowed to ply over three-year-old buses and added that from next year, the government will allow only electric buses to be added under this scheme.

To encourage the use of electric vehicles, the government won’t levy licence fee on electric buses, he also said.

Mr. Kejriwal said that the routes and fares of the buses will be determined by the aggregator platforms. “The aggregators have been told that they cannot charge fares lower than the DTC [Delhi Transport Corporation] buses,” he added. The aggregators would also be allowed to run advertisements on the buses, the Chief Minister said.

‘Strengthen DTC first’

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the bus aggregator scheme had been announced by the Delhi government in 2016 as well. However, the government had withdrawn it after the Anti-Corruption Branch launched a probe into it.

“It is shocking to see the CM admit that the city’s public transport system has broken down. He should tell the citizens of Delhi why the DTC has collapsed,” the BJP leader said.

Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar said, “The CM should first strengthen the DTC fleet before announcing a premium bus service, as ordinary DTC buses offer the only affordable mode of transport for the common people.”