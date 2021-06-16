Kejriwal announces plan to train 5,000 youths as health assistants

Healthcare workers at a COVID Care Centre in Delhi.

They will help doctors and nurses in case a third wave hits the city, says Delhi CM

To prepare for a possible third wave, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the Delhi government would train 5,000 youngsters as health assistants in the coming weeks. These Community Nursing Assistants will be trained in basic nursing, paramedic, lifesaving, first aid, home care, sample collection, oxygen concentrators and cylinders operations among other procedures.

“In case a third wave emerges, we might also witness a shortage of medical and paramedical staff as we had seen during the second and the first waves. Keeping this in mind, the government has devised a big plan for training 5,000 health assistants,” the Chief Minister said during a digital briefing.

“In technical terms, they are called Community Nursing Assistants. So 5,000 youngsters will be trained for two weeks by the IP University and by the 9 medical institutes of Delhi,” he said.

These 5,000 health assistants or Community Nursing Assistants will work as assistants to doctors and nurses and pressed into service as and when the need arises, he said.

“We will train these 5,000 people and they will be called when there is a need. They will be given a salary according to the number of days they work,” he stated.

Apply from June 17

“So, online applications can be filled starting June 17. Training period will start from June 28 in batches of 500, that is the first batch of 500 will be trained for two weeks and after that, another batch of 500 will be trained,” he also stated.

Mr. Kejriwal said all those who have passed their Class 12 exams are eligible. Applicants should be 18 years or more and applications will be accepted on a first come first serve basis.

“I again hope that a third wave does not come about, but as per the information from the U.K., a third wave has emerged there. So we should also be fully prepared, keeping in mind the developments all over the world,” he added.

The Delhi BJP, meanwhile, accused Mr. Kejriwal of attempting to take credit for the Centre-sponsored customised crash course programme for front-line workers.

“How long will you keep trying to take credit for the works of the Centre in your name? PM Narendra Modi is launching this programme on June 18. You are deliberately trying to show that you are doing it,” Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said.