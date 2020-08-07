Kejriwal announces notification of Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy

In addition to putting in place a quota for electric vehicles among the total number of vehicles being registered in the city, the policy also included incentives for those opting for such vehicles, said the Delhi CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the notification of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy which, he said, aimed at both job creation as well as addressing the issue of air pollution in the Capital.

In addition to putting in place a quota for electric vehicles among the total number of vehicles being registered in the city, the policy also included incentives for those opting for such vehicles, he said.

“The Delhi Electric Vehicle policy has been notified earlier today; this is based on consultations with stakeholders and work over the last 2-3 years,” he said.

“This policy is the most progressive of its kind not only in the country but probably the world. The policy will not only be instrumental in kickstarting the economy of the city but also in controlling pollution as the economy opens up,” he added.

According to Mr. Kejriwal, the government had incorporated the best practices from similar policies across the world but had also left scope for improvement when required. The current policy would be in force for three years.

Till 2024, he said, 25% of the total vehicles being registered in Delhi would be electric vehicles. The government would also give incentives on the purchase of electric vehicles across different categories of vehicles including two wheelers, four wheelers as well as three wheelers.

“This will also be the only policy of its kind in the country which will give incentives related to the scrapping of vehicles,” he said.

“The government will also give interest waivers on the purchase of electric commercial vehicles,” he also said.

According to Mr. Kejriwal, a network of charging stations would be created in the city. In the first phase, he said, there would be 200 such stations which will be created with the government’s objective to ensure one charging station within a three-kilometre radius across the city.