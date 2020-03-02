DelhiNew Delhi 02 March 2020 15:48 IST
Kejriwal announces honorarium of ₹1 cr for IB staffer’s family
A family member will also be given a government job, he tweeted
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced an honorarium of ₹1 crore for the family of Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma who lost his life in the northeast Delhi’s communal violence.
Kejriwal said a family member of Sharma will also be given a government job.
“Ankit Sharma was a brave officer. He was brutally murdered in the riots. The country is proud of him. The Delhi government has decided that his family will be given an honorarium of ₹1 crore, and a job to one person of his family. May his soul rest in peace,” the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted.
Sharma’s body was fished out of a drain in Chand Bagh area last week.
