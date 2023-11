November 06, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a bonus of ₹7,000 to all Group B non gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi government ahead of Diwali.

The Delhi government has allocated ₹56 crore to provide Diwali bonus to 80,000 Group B and Group C employees, Mr. Kejriwal said in a press briefing.

The CM said his government has always endeavoured to make life better for its employees and that such efforts will continue in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.