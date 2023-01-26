Kejriwal announces ₹1 crore each to families of 8 martyrs

January 26, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced the names of eight martyrs — from police officers to Army personnel — who died in the line of duty, whose family members will be given a compensation of ₹1 crore each.

“In the last seven-eight years, we have given ₹1 crore as aid to families of many martyrs. I myself have gone to the homes of many and given cheques. Today I am announcing the names of eight such martyrs. The Delhi government has decided to give their families a ‘samman rashi’ of ₹1 crore each,” the Chief Minister said in a video statement.