Kejriwal aide Bibhav Kumar released from jail 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar walked out of Tihar Jail on Tuesday, a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in a case involving allegations of assault on Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal.

A source said Mr. Kumar was released around 2 p.m. from the jail, where he was lodged for the past over three months. The top court had granted him bail noting that he has been in custody for more than 100 days.

An FIR was registered against Mr. Kumar on May 16 under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code after he allegedly assaulted Ms. Maliwal on May 13 at the Chief Minister’s official residence. He was arrested on May 18.

