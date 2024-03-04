March 04, 2024 09:36 am | Updated 09:50 am IST - New Delhi

In response to the eighth summons of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) which asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear before the ED on March 4, the Aam Aadmi Party leader has written a reply stating the summon as "illegal", however, he has agreed to appear before the agency virtually on any date after March 12.

Earlier on February 27, the ED issued an eighth summons to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering probe related to irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 case, asking him to join the investigation on March 4.

Also Read | ‘Rattled’ BJP will use CBI to arrest Delhi CM, says AAP

The fresh summons to the Delhi Chief Minister followed the seventh summons which he had skipped on February 26. Mr. Kejriwal has so far skipped seven previous summons issued by the ED on February 26, February 19, February 2, January 18, January 3, November 2 and December 22, calling them "illegal and politically motivated".

The ED wants to record Mr. Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalised, and allegations of bribery.

ADVERTISEMENT

While skipping the seventh summons issued by the ED, AAP, in a statement, termed it "illegal", saying that the ED should stop sending summonses and wait for the court's decision as the probe agency has already approached the court on the matter.

A day after Mr. Kejriwal skipped the fifth summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate, the agency on February 3 approached a Delhi court against him for "non-compliance with the summons".

OPINION | Spirited battle: On AAP and the Delhi excise policy

The case is based on a First Information Report (FIR) alleging multiple irregularities in the formation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy (2021-22) by the Central Bureau of Investigation. The policy was withdrawn after allegations of corruption.

In its sixth charge sheet filed in the case on December 2, 2023, naming AAP leader Sanjay Singh and his aide Sarvesh Mishra, the ED has claimed that the AAP used kickbacks worth ₹45 crore generated via the policy for part of its Assembly elections campaign in Goa in 2022.

The excise policy was aimed to revitalise the city's flagging liquor business and replace a sales-volume-based regime with a license fee for traders. It promised swankier stores and a better buying experience. The policy introduced discounts and offers on the purchase of liquor for the first time in Delhi.

What was Delhi’s now-scrapped excise policy trying to do? | In Focus podcast

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's move to order a probe into alleged irregularities in the regime prompted the scrapping of the policy. The AAP has accused Mr. Saxena's predecessor, Anil Baijal, of sabotaging the move with a few last-minute changes that resulted in lower-than-expected revenues.

Two senior AAP leaders — Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh — are already under judicial custody in the case. Mr. Sisodia, who was the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 following several rounds of questioning and on October 5, the ED arrested Mr. Singh, who is a Rajya Sabha member.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.