Kejriwal advised low doses of insulin twice a day

April 26, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - New Delhi

A medical board constituted on the directions of a Delhi court on Thursday suggested the administration of low doses of insulin to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal twice a day, a Tihar Jail official said.

The five-member board including doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) provided a detailed 40-minute consultation to the CM through a video call.

The board will review the situation after a gap of five days. According to the official, the board advised that Mr. Kejriwal be given two doses each before lunch and dinner.

He said the CM was advised to continue with the prescribed medicines, which will be reviewed on a regular basis.

Mr. Kejriwal was administered a low dose of insulin on Monday night following a spike in his blood sugar levels.

A day earlier, a Delhi court had directed AIIMS to constitute a medical board to examine the CM and decide on his demand for the administration of insulin to keep his blood sugar levels in check.

The accusations

Mr. Kejriwal, a diabetic, has been in Tihar Jail since April 1. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case. AAP has alleged that the jail authorities have denied insulin access to the CM despite repeated requests by him. However, the probe agency has accused him of deliberately eating mangoes, sweets, and other food items sent from home to spike his sugar levels and use the same as grounds to secure bail.

