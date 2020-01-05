Kejriwal addresses Mega PTM, interacts with parents, students

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed a “Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting” on Saturday during which he interacted with the parents and guardians of those studying in the government schools at the Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Rouse Avenue.

The government said the meeting was aimed at discussing the students’ progress as well as the level of education being provided in the schools.

‘Not just in papers’

“The PTM procedures in the government schools were only on the papers. We now hold regular PTMs. Parents and teachers are satisfied because they get to discuss the progress of the students. This way, parents take a keen interest in the studies of their ward,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He interacted with the parents about whether “reformations” in the schools had improved their wards’ performances. He also spoke to the students about the changes in their school infrastructure and teaching patterns. Launched in 2016, the Mega PTMs open up a communication platform for teachers and the parents of children, said the government. It also provides an opportunity to the parents to open up about issues at home which could possibly be coming in the way of their child’s studies, the statement added.

“Earlier, people had an inferiority complex regarding their children studying in government schools because of lack of financial resources. The teachers and principals have played a significant role in the transformation of government schools in the last five years,” Mr. Kejriwal added.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Manish Sisodiaalso met with parents, teachers and students at Govt. Co-ed Senior Secondary school in Sector 2, Dwarka.

“I am proud to mention that our teachers and principals are learning about best teaching practices adopted by world-class institutions like Cambridge University and IIMs. Don’t be a dishonest doctor, engineer, officer or lawyer, etc. Strive to stick to the ethics,” he said.