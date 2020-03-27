Kejriwal addresses C40 meeting, discusses strategies to combat COVID-19 outbreak

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday represented the Capital and India in a global meet organised by the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group, to discuss strategies to combat COVID-19 outbreak.

He was joined by top leaders of several megacities from around the world, such as Mayors of Los Angeles (Eric Garcetti), Seoul (Won-soon Park), Paris (Anne Hidalgo), Milan (Guiseppa Sala), Istanbul (Ekrem Imamoglu) and Rome (Virginia Raggi), Johannesburg (Geoff Makhubo), London (Sadiq Khan) and Madrid (José Luis Martínez-Almeida).

Mr. Kejriwal said that Delhi was aggressively identifying contacts and isolating them. As a result, Delhi has less than 40 COVID-19 positive cases to date, after 25 days of detecting the first case.

“We wish to limit any further local transmission and would like to avoid entering stage three of community transmission. Therefore, we have implemented a complete lockdown from March 23. The economic fallout of the lockdown has disproportionately impacted the city’s poor, especially migrant workers who live in Delhi,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Our approach has been that we cannot afford to lose a single life to COVID-19 or starvation. This is a crisis of unprecedented scale and we are committed to learn and collaborate with leaders across the world. Together, we will win,” he told the leaders.