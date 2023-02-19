Kejriwal accuses L-G of criminal contempt

February 19, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that the Central government-appointed Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena “forced” his way to appoint the same lawyer in the Supreme Court for both opposing parties — Raj Niwas and the Delhi government — in the case related to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)mayoral elections.

Mr. Kejriwal said that AAP’s mayoral candidate, Shelly Oberoi, who was the petitioner in the case, had made the L-G and the Delhi government separate parties to the petition.He claimed the AAP government and the L-G had “opposing viewpoints” on all the issues in the case.

In a letter to the L-G, Mr. Kejriwal said that appointing the same lawyer to represent both the parties amounts to interference in administration of justice and “criminal contempt” and “lowers” the dignity of the L-G’s office.

In a legal victory for the Aam Aadmi Party, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi to notify the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to elect a Mayor within 24 hours and held that nominated members cannot vote in these polls.

The three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud did not agree with the L-G’s contention that nominated members could vote in the first meeting.