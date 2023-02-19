HamberMenu
Kejriwal accuses L-G of criminal contempt

February 19, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing the media at his residence in Delhi on Saturday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing the media at his residence in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed that the Central government-appointed Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena “forced” his way to appoint the same lawyer in the Supreme Court for both opposing parties — Raj Niwas and the Delhi government — in the case related to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)mayoral elections.

Mr. Kejriwal said that AAP’s mayoral candidate, Shelly Oberoi, who was the petitioner in the case, had made the L-G and the Delhi government separate parties to the petition.He claimed the AAP government and the L-G had “opposing viewpoints” on all the issues in the case.

In a letter to the L-G, Mr. Kejriwal said that appointing the same lawyer to represent both the parties amounts to interference in administration of justice and “criminal contempt” and  “lowers” the dignity of the L-G’s office.

In a legal victory for the Aam Aadmi Party, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi to notify the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to elect a Mayor within 24 hours and held that nominated members cannot vote in these polls.

The three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud did not agree with the L-G’s contention that nominated members could vote in the first meeting. 

