Keeping track of the virus, round-the-clock

Dr. Sanjay Sagar, Head of District Surveillance Office (north district)

By January-end, the government had started monitoring people coming from China for possible COVID-19 infection. This is when work started getting hectic for Sanjay Sagar, who heads the District Surveillance Office (DSO) of the north district in Delhi, and his team.

The team’s work is two-fold: home quarantining people and tracing contacts of those who test positive. For the last 10 days, his office has been functioning round-the-clock. “If anyone who is home quarantined develops symptoms, we will have to coordinate and move the person to a hospital immediately,” he said.

In the last two months, he noticed a strange pattern. “It is easier to make people from middle class and lower middle class understand the threat of COVID-19 and home quarantine them. But it is a little difficult to convince people from affluent families,” he said.

Dr. Sagar’s work starts as soon as the immigration department files a list of flyers to the State Surveillance Office, which is then forwarded to his office.“We connect each of them [fliers] in our district to a Delhi government or MCD clinic and then ASHA workers, ANMs [Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery] keep a watch on them. They visit each of the home quarantined people twice a day and check for symptoms,” he said.

The person is moved to a hospital if any symptom such as fever or dry cough appears. “The healthcare workers have been given gloves, masks and hand sanitisers. We have also trained them to maintain distance and abstain from socialising at the houses they visit,” the doctor said.

“If a person tests positive, we talk to him and make a comprehensive list of his family members and the people he might have met. We trace them and they are also quarantined for 14 days,” he said.

When asked about the problems they face, Dr. Sagar said, “The Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits are few. We get enough for our use. But still we need more PPE.”