Keeping close eye on dengue: Kejriwal

Chief Minister meets officials to chalk out anti-dengue action plan

The Delhi government is keeping a close eye on dengue, it stated here on Saturday following a meeting where Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chalked out an anti-dengue action plan to intensify efforts.

Mr. Kejriwal said a comprehensive plan to confront dengue has been prepared after meeting officials from the Health Department, MCD, NDMC and others, which would, in the coming days, translate into many effective initiatives.

“This rainy season has lasted for longer than usual, leading to the risk of rising dengue cases; we will involve schoolchildren on a massive scale in dengue prevention. United, the whole of Delhi will defeat dengue this time,” the Chief Minister said.

According to the government, 35 hospitals have been identified for early diagnosis and supportive treatment.

Case-based monitoring and quick response were being done by the departments concerned. Vector management was being carried out as part of which larval source management and fogging were being done.