Keeping Christmas spirit alive amid curbs

Carol singing events dip; churches to host limited number of people for prayer service

For Father Lawrence, who serves at the city’s Sacred Heart Cathedral, going door to door to perform carol singing activities during the Christmas month has remained a long-standing tradition, until COVID-19 disrupted the celebrations.

Like the previous year, Mr. Lawrence said that carol singing continues to remain cancelled while a small celebration, within the church, has been scheduled for a limited number of people — who register online beforehand.

Mr. Lawrence recalled that carol singing was a tradition for “as long as the church has existed”. However, the decision to call off the big celebrations was solely for the safety of the public.

Online streaming

“We used to host celebrations at the St. Columbus School grounds because the gathering would be massive. This year, we are hosting a limited number of people on the church premises for a small prayer service,” he said, adding that most of the churches in Delhi were to hold celebrations in a similar fashion.

With the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) prohibiting cultural, religious and festival related gatherings in view of the rising cases of the Omicron variant, Mr. Lawrence said that even the smaller celebration “will have to be called off” and that the prayer service will be streamed online “if there is a complete curb on celebrations”.

Father George Manimala, who serves at the Shrine of Our Lady of Health in Okhla, said that only a small event will be held for this year’s Christmas celebrations. However, Mr. Manimala said that carol singing activities have been planned in “one or two areas”, in consultation with residents’ welfare associations, while maintaining a limited number of people.

Unlike the large-scale celebrations that were held before the pandemic, Mr. Manimala said that this year’s celebrations have been planned keeping the COVID-19 restrictions in mind and a Christmas mass will be held for a limited gathering, in the morning and evening hours. “People also need prayer because it helps. We also have an online service where they can participate. I personally don’t think that the Christmas spirit has died down, the situation was much worse last year. The spirit is still very much intact,” said Mr. Manimala.

For 23-year-old Denis Thomas, a city-based musician, participating in carol singing has been a tradition since he was an eight-year-old. While Mr. Thomas has found the opportunity to recite carols through a private event — at a restaurant — for this year, he emphasised that “it’s not the same as going to church during the Christmas week”.

“My father was a choir conductor and every year, I would participate in the Christmas celebrations which had carol services too. The Christmas week, from December 18 to 25, would usually be packed with gatherings, but after the pandemic, it has not been the same with the limited capacity and fewer events. From a musician’s perspective, Delhi would see plenty of events, during this season, which would keep us busy but now the events and the pay have reduced quite significantly,” said Mr. Thomas.