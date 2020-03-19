Keeping children engaged at home a task for parents

With schools, cinema halls and other amenities closed by the government in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, several parents said that keeping children locked inside houses was turning out to be a “tough job” even as “family time” had increased.

Amid the COVID-19 scare, which has also led to most parents getting work-from-home directives from their respective offices, keeping children engaged with “constructive activities” has proven to be quite a task.

Mitali Basu, a homemaker, said that managing a six-year-old along with another child who is currently appearing for his board examinations, has been difficult.

“Apart from schools shutting down, what has hit the most is that the child also cannot be sent for extra-curricular activities. Constantly being restricted inside the house is also making the child impatient and we cannot figure out a way to divert all that energy in a constructive manner. We have also reduced her outings to the park as we want limited exposure for now. All that we can provide to her right now is activity books and other such things as we also do not want her to start watching television all day long,” said Ms. Basu.

Rediscovering games

Taking a break from games on mobile phones and other devices, several kids in a south Delhi neighbourhood have rediscovered “hopscotch”. “When our normal routines are on, our playtime is restricted. Now that we are at home all throughout the day, we needed new games that we could try. Our parents suggested that we try out hopscotch and that’s why we have made the numbered boxes in our lanes. Earlier, badminton in winters was the only outdoor activity we had,” said 12-year-old Shalini Mathur.

Shishir Deo, a parent who has been working from home said, “We have taken to playing board games with our daughters. They are loving it as it is quality family time together.”

Mr. Deo’s daughters Aisha and Alaiya said, “We have google classes in the morning and zoom calls and after finishing school work we go down to the park to cycle and then at night play board games or watch TV.”