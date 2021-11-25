Keep your promises made to Delhiites first, BJP tells CM

New Delhi

25 November 2021 01:29 IST

‘CM should first fulfil promises made to Delhiites’

The BJP State Mahila Morcha on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence, accusing him of making false promises during his tours to poll-bound States when he has not fulfilled even a single promise made to Delhiites.

The demonstration was led by Pradesh Morcha president Yogita Singh.

“While Mr. Kejriwal is talking about giving ₹1,000 each month to women of Punjab and Uttarakhand, he should fulfil this in Delhi first. He had earlier talked about giving unemployment allowance to the youth but thousands of them are still waiting for that,” Ms. Singh said.

“The CM, who talked about women’s safety and welfare, had promised CCTV cameras in DTC buses, but the fact is these buses are in a bad shape. If he talks about honour and respect for women, why is there not a single woman minister in his cabinet?” she asked.