Keep vigil on street crime, L-G tells police

25 June 2020 23:09 IST

Baijal instructs personnel to be more accessible, especially in crime-prone areas

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday directed senior police officers to keep a strict vigil on street crime, while reviewing the law and order situation in the Capital.

During the meeting, Raj Niwas stated, the L-G directed that the visibility of police on streets should be enhanced and be further extended inside the residential colonies, especially during night. “The L-G also advised the Delhi Police to reach out to the vulnerable groups through proactive measures and build bridges of trust,” Raj Niwas said.

He also instructed the officers to make its presence more visible and its personnel more accessible, especially in crime-prone areas to check illegal activities.

He also advised that all mobility modes of police such as PCR vans, patrol vehicles, emergency response vehicles, local police movement and motorcycle patrol should be aligned to ensure maximum coverage and reduce duplicity.

Police presence

“Technology may be used for monitoring police presence in the field. He further stressed that police pickets may be reoriented, focusing on street crime, especially snatching and lifting. He further directed the police to put all efforts to increase the prosecution and conviction rates for deterrence. He advised police to strengthen its investigation wing,” the statement said.

With the ensuing Independence Day, Raj Niwas stated, the L-G directed the Delhi Police to ensure strict vigil and intensive checking at State borders and closely coordinate with Central agencies and neighbouring States to contain any terror attack.