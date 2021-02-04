Keep tabs on clearance conditions for projects: NGT

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Union Environment Ministry to take urgent steps in revamping the monitoring mechanism for compliance of conditions mentioned in the environmental clearances granted to projects and industries.
A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to ensure proper constitution of District Environment Impact Assessment Authority in States.
“Apart from other measures, the MoEF needs to take urgent measures to revamp the monitoring mechanism in a time-bound manner in the interest of safety and health of the citizens and protection of the environment so as to ensure monitoring of compliance of environmental clearances conditions of at least “red” category industries, not less than once in a quarter,” the Bench said.
The green panel also directed the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and State pollution control boards to take measures in conducting monitoring of environmental clearances conditions at their level, once every quarter, for all “red” category industries.
The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Sandeep Mittal, seeking stricter mechanisms to ensure compliance of conditions mentioned in environmental clearances granted for projects.
