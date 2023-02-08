ADVERTISEMENT

KCR’s daughter’s chartered accountant arrested by CBI in Delhi excise policy case

February 08, 2023 08:50 am | Updated 12:00 pm IST

The CBI had questioned Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with the case in December last year

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 8 arrested chartered accountant Butchi Babu Gorantla, auditor of BRS leader Kavitha, in Delhi excise policy case, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The CBI had called the Hyderabad-based CA, Butchibabu Gorantla, to Delhi for questioning in connection with the case. He was arrested on Tuesday evening as he was non-cooperative and his responses were found to be evasive, they said.

The CBI has alleged that Mr. Gorantla’s role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 caused “wrongful gain” to Hyderabad-based wholesale and retail licensees and their beneficial owners.

The agency will produce him before a special court in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The CBI had questioned Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, in connection with the case in December last year.

(With PTI inputs)

CONNECT WITH US