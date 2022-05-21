KCR lauds AAP govt.’s health, education policies

‘Will send teachers from Telangana to learn from the Delhi model’

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacts with students during his visit to a government school in the Capital on Saturday. | Photo Credit: -

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday termed “outstanding” the AAP-led Delhi government’s policies related to health and education sectors. He said this while taking a tour of State-run schools and mohalla clinics with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal.

Mr. Rao said he would send Telangana’s teachers to learn from the “Delhi model”. He added that Telangana had already created mohalla clinics in the State, after taking a leaf out of the Delhi government’s book, the AAP administration said.

‘Implement across nation’

“The Kejriwal government’s policies in healthcare and education sectors are genuinely outstanding; citizens of Delhi are truly fortunate to be receiving such spectacular services. This should be implemented across India,” Mr. Rao was quoted as having said.

“If the kind of governance offered by the Kejriwal government in Delhi takes place all over the country, India will progress like never before. The Delhi government’s efforts will reap huge returns for the country. This kind of development is not seen usually in India,” the Telangana Chief Minister said.

Mr. Rao and his colleagues were first hosted at the Sarvodaya Senior Secondary School, Moti Bagh, along with CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia. This was followed by a tour to a mohalla clinic at RK Puram.

The Telangana CM was accompanied by MPs Nama Nageswara Rao, Venkatesh Netha, Ranjith Reddy, Santosh Kumar, Telangana Minister and MLA Prashant Reddy and MLA Dr. M Anand.

Replicating mohalla clinics

Speaking about his visit to one of Delhi’s mohalla clinics, Mr. Rao said, “Some 5-6 years ago, when I visited Delhi, one of my friends living here informed me that the mohalla clinics were providing great care to the people of Delhi.”

“Following that visit, we sent our officers to Delhi who spoke to the authorities here as well as the common people. Keeping the idea of mohalla clinics in mind, and replicating this groundbreaking healthcare model, we have opened 350 Basti Dawakhanas across Hyderabad,” he added.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “It is a matter of great pride and happiness that the Telangana’s Chief Minister has come to visit Delhi’s government schools and mohalla clinics today.”

“We took him to look around one of our government schools today where he showed exceptional attention to details, and asked pertinent questions as well. We later showed him our mohalla clinic where he was explained our healthcare model in depth,” he said.