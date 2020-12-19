Kathak teacher held for molesting student, sending obscene messages

A 52-year-old Kathak teacher has been arrested for allegedly harassing and molesting his student during her dance training session, the police said on Friday.
The 23-year-old victim, studying at the Kathak Kendra, accused her teacher Pandit Ravi Shankar Upadhyay of harassment.
The complainant said the accused touched her inappropriately and sent her obscene messages on WhatsApp.
The matter came to light on December 14 when the student registered a complaint against her teacher at the Chanakyapuri police station. In her complaint, the victim stated that Ravi had been harassing her during training for a long time.
Around 3 p.m. on December 14, he again molested her and tried to kiss her.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said a case was lodged on the basis of the complaint under IPC sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).
The accused is in judicial custody and statements of other students are being recorded, said the police.
