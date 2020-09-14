Kasturba Hospital nurses begin protest over salary

Nurses at the North Delhi Municipal Corporation-run Kasturba Hospital, starting Monday, will hold two-hour demonstration daily, in protest against the non-release of salaries for the past three months.

Healthcare workers at hospitals run by the Corporation have been repeatedly protesting against delays in the release of their salaries. Last week, in a notice to the North body Commissioner, the nurses’ union said that it would be undertaking daily agitation for two hours to demand the release of their salaries.

Despite not being paid salaries, “in the interest of patients, we have worked silently and with complete devotion till date”, they wrote. They said that financial obligations and difficulties had become intolerable. During the agitation, they said they would ensure that emergency services continued running smoothly.