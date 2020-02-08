Kashmiri youth dies in Jaipur after brawl with co-worker

A Kashmiri youth, who worked with a catering firm, died following a brawl with one of his co-workers at a marriage function here late on Thursday, the police said on Friday. The co-worker has been arrested, they said.

The 17-year-old, identified as Basit alias Ghulam Mohideen, who was hit on the head, succumbed to injuries at Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital.

Basit hailed from Kupwara district of Jammu & Kashmir. He was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition and was operated upon. He had sustained internal injuries in a fight with co-worker Aditya. The co-worker had allegedly thrashed him following a spat over sitting in a vehicle at Anantham Marriage Garden here.

Basit’s friends rushed him to the hospital when he vomited and complained of a headache. He was admitted for surgery, but his condition deteriorated and he died on the operation table.

Police Commissioner Anand Srivastava said here on Friday that the offence of murder had been added to the first information report registered in connection with the incident, on the complaint of the deceased’s friend Sufiyan. The main accused, Aditya, is a resident of Uttar Pradesh, said Mr. Srivastava.

Basit’s body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem. His relatives had arrived from Kupwara, the police said.

The police denied that it was a case of hate crime and said the fight between the young boys had ensued all of a sudden and had no connection with the victim’s religion or native place.