Kashmere Gate metro station now has record 47 escalators

NEW DELHI

10 February 2021 00:47 IST

Metro adds more escalators for easier passenger movement

The Delhi Metro on Tuesday said that it has commissioned 10 additional escalators at nine metro stations, including two new ones at Kashmere Gate metro station for convenient passenger movement.

Additional escalators at Kashmere Gate will take the total number of escalators at the only multilayered triple interchange station of the Delhi Metro network to 47 escalators.

“With the addition of two more escalators today, it [Kashmere Gate] has become India’s only metro station having so many escalators facilitating convenient passenger movement between various levels. These newer, easy to maintain escalators, updated with latest software will provide more ease to commuters especially during peak hours,” the DMRC said.

Other stations

The other stations where one additional escalator each has been commissioned today for passenger service are: Rithala on Red Line and Uttam Nagar (East), Nawada, Rajouri Graden, Shadipur, Yamuna Bank, Subhash Nagar and R K Ashram Marg on Blue Line.

In a statement, the Delhi Metro added that it is also in the process of installing 22 more escalators at major stations across the network, including five at Kashmere Gate, thereby, taking total number of escalators at this station to 52.

“The installation and commissioning of these 22 escalators for passenger services is likely to be completed within next 5-6 months,” the DMRC said.

Delhi Metro has more than 1,100 escalators installed and commissioned at its stations across the Delhi-NCR network with 389 km and 285 stations.