Kashmere Gate metro gets India’s first FASTag-based parking facility

DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh inaugurates the parking facility along with other officials at Kashmere Gate metro station on Tuesday.

NEW DELHI

07 July 2021 00:35 IST

It can accommodate 55 four-wheelers and 174 two-wheelers

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Tuesday said the country’s first FASTag/UPI-based cashless parking facility was launched at the Kashmere Gate metro station.

As a part of a Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) initiative, lanes for autos, taxis and e-rickshaws were also inaugurated at the station by DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh.

The exclusively cashless parking facility located at the metro station can accommodate 55 four-wheelers and 174 two-wheelers, said officials.

“The entry and exit and payment of four-wheelers can be done through the FASTag. The parking fee will be deducted through FASTag, which will reduce the time for entry and payment. Only vehicles with FASTags will be allowed to park in this facility. The entry for two-wheelers can be done by siping the DMRC smart card,” officials said.

They added that the smart card swipe will only be for registration and payment can be made through UPI apps by scanning the QR code. Mr. Singh said similar plans will be explored at other stations after following the response to the pilot project. “This will not only help us in modernising the facilities but will also help the commuters by saving their time and ease the process,” Mr. Singh said.

Last-mile connectivity

DMRC spokesperson Anuj Dayal said the Intermediate Public Transport (IPT) lanes for autos, taxis and e-rickshaws will enable smooth movement of vehicles and enhance last-mile connectivity at the station.

“In the second phase of MMI, which is under construction, there will be a food court and also a bus-terminal...after completion of the second phase, Kashmere Gate will be a transportation hub, integrating metro connectivity on the Yellow, Red and Violet Lines with parking facility, ISBT Kashmere Gate, city bus services and taxi, auto and e-rickshaw services,” said Mr. Dayal.

Stating that the facilities were set to provide a major relief to commuters, Mr. Dayal added: “The Kashmere Gate station is the only triple-interchange station of DMRC and is among the busiest stations of the network.”