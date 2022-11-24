Kartavya Path police station likely to get newly recruited personnel

November 24, 2022 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - New Delhi

L-G recommends creation of 467 posts for deployment at station

The Hindu Bureau

A security person stands guard at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: -

s The newly-created Kartavya Path police station is expected to be manned by fresh recruited personnel as Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday sent a proposal to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) recommending creation of 467 new posts of police personnel for deployment at the station, official sources in the Delhi Police said.

The recommended posts include inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors, head constables and constables, they added.

Mr. Saxena had recently cleared the new police station, which will have jurisdiction over an area of more than 4.5 square kilometres, including the Kartavya Path which hosts a number of visitors every day, Parliament House complex, Rashtrapati Bhawan, residences of the Vice-President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India, and several government offices at Central Secretariat.

Support our reporting.
The sources also said that out of 467 personnel, 227 will be deployed for the security of the under-construction Central Vista project and surrounding areas of the Kartavya Path.

Earlier in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the renovated 2-km stretch from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to India Gate after its name was changed from ‘Rajpath’ to ‘Kartavya Path’.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
