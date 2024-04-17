Karol Bagh, Najafgarh hotels offer 20% discount to voters

April 17, 2024 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - New Delhi

Hotels and restaurants located in Karol Bagh and Najafgarh zones will give a discount of 20% on their services to people who vote during the Lok Sabha poll in the Capital on May 25.

Under this scheme, voters must provide the proof of their participation by displaying the ink mark on their finger to avail of the discount.

Voters who book accommodations in hotels affiliated with the Lodging House Owners’ Association will get 20% discount. A similar offer will be given by the establishments associated with the Delhi Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association. This initiative aims to encourage people to participate in the democratic process.

Abhishek Mishra, Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh zone, said, “We believe that every vote counts and it is essential to encourage citizens to exercise their democratic right, for which the public health department of the MCD is approaching traders to ask if they can also come forward with enticing offers.”