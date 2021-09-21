Karol Bagh mall sealed again as traders refused to pay BJP: AAP

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj

21 September 2021 01:47 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation had sealed ND Mall in Karol Bagh in 2013 and after taking crores of rupees from shopkeepers, BJP leaders allowed the mall to run for eight years.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the mall was again sealed on Monday after traders did not pay money to BJP leaders, and this alleged corruption came to light.

“This building was sealed but has not been demolished. Sealing is a temporary measure for a couple of days or weeks before the building is demolished. Instead, this seal was broken, and bribes were taken for the shops and showrooms to continue functioning,” Mr. Bharadwaj said.

The AAP leader said that the authorities knew about this and still took no action.

“In 2014, an FIR was registered in this matter and this has reached the Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh zone. It is written here that the shops which were sealed have opened again and this was addressed to the SHO of Karol Bagh police station. After that, this matter was suppressed,” he said.

Mr. Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP got greedy and asked for money again from the traders and threatened to seal the shops.

“To express their dissatisfaction with the intimidating behaviour of the BJP, these shopkeepers held a press conference and revealed everything about this matter. Once that clip started playing on channels and even, I tweeted it, the MCD’s blackmailing and extortion practices got exposed and those shops were again sealed on Monday,” he said.