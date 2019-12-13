Karol Bagh fire: liability of civic agency to be fixed

Delhi Police will fix criminal liability of civic agency concerned and file supplementary chargesheet in Karol Bagh hotel fire tragedy where 17 people were killed in February 2019, said a police officer on Thursday.

A police officer said that they had filed a 42-page chargesheet filed in Tis Hazari Courts in which the hotel owner, general manager and manager were charged under various sections of the IPC.

After going through the reply sent by the fire department, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, power discom and district administration, they have found negligence of civic agencies and soon they will be filing supplementary chargesheet in which the officer of department concerned will be named.

“In Anaj Mandi fire tragedy, the criminal liability of department concerned will be fixed. Earlier, only building owners or factory owners were held in cases of fire incidents, but we will now fix the criminal liability of the department concerned that issued clearance to manufacturing units to carry out operation,” the officer added.

To make the entire process more transparent, for the first time, Delhi Police has asked the Delhi Home Department to set up an SIT to probe the Anaj Mandi fire tragedy. It will help in fixing the responsibility of the department concerned that did their job “negligently”.

“The building owner was using moulding machine on the ground floor but instead of industrial, he has been operating it on commercial power connection. The height of the building was more than 15 metres. It violated building by-laws. More than 100 people used to work and sleep in the building when all exits are blocked with piles of raw material inside. The building owner have violated each and every rules and regulations,” the officer added.

He said that five out of the 43 workers who died in the said fire tragedy were juveniles. They have added more sections under the JJ Act.