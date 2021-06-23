Karnam Malleswari made first V-C of Delhi Sports University

Karnam Malleswari

‘Institute will help individuals build their athletic talent’

The Delhi government on Wednesday appointed India’s first woman Olympic medal winner Karnam Malleswari as the Vice-Chancellor of the upcoming Delhi Sports University (DSU).

Announcing the appointment, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Our dream of launching Delhi Sports University is coming true. It gives me great pride that Olympic medallist Karnam Malleswari will be first Vice-Chancellor of Delhi Sports University. We discussed the vision of Delhi Sports University today.”

Creating Olympians

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the purpose of establishing DSU is to build and create athletes who will make “our nation proud”. He added that the Delhi government is trying to create an atmosphere where sports flourish and sportspersons can be trained to a level where they bring “at least 50 medals each year” and the Capital can host the 2048 Olympic Games.

“The intention of building a world-class sports university is not to generate jobs but to provide a space for individuals to build their athletic talent. Through the university, we want to nurture and foster talent so that we can say at least 50 Olympians are proud alumni of Delhi Sports University. It will also provide state-of-the-art sports facilities. Our goal is to prepare international medal-winning champions in at least 10 sports fields,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Ms. Malleswari said that the university would start visiting schools once they reopen and conduct a talent hunt for students interested in sports. “There are many children who take keen interest in sports but due to lack of any infrastructure, are unable to pursue their athletic dream. We will identify students and match their athletic skills to the sports they are apt for,” she said.

Mr. Sisodia said the degree a student will receive upon graduation from the Delhi Sports University will be equivalent to degrees in mainstream courses.

The Delhi Assembly had in 2019 passed a Bill to set up the DSU which would offer graduation, postgraduation and doctorate degrees in cricket, football, and hockey among other sports. DSU was envisioned to streamline sports facilities and bring sports talents under its ambit to prepare athletes for world-class competitions, the Delhi government had said.