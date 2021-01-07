Karat seeks parity for riots victims who are minor

NEW DELHI

07 January 2021 00:15 IST

‘Kin of adult victim getting more compensation is flawed’

CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat — in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal — has pointed out that the families of minor victims of the north-east Delhi riots have been getting lesser compensation that those families that lost adult members.

The Delhi government has been providing compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families who lost an adult member and ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the minors who died in the Delhi violence.

The CPI(M) leader said that it was a flawed argument that the family of an adult victim gets more compensation as an earning member deprives the family of an income and thus, more compensation is required.

“This understanding, devoid of compassion, is flawed. Even within this framework, unfortunately, the usual definition used of an “earning member” is not sensitive to the reality in poor self-employed families where children even while attending school, take on adult responsibilities as far as assisting in family enterprises is concerned,” Ms. Karat said.

She asked the Delhi government to take into consideration the huge emotional loss, injury and trauma suffered by the parents of a minor killed in the violence. “As you know the first death anniversary of their children will fall next month, at the end of February. It will be an important message of justice from your government that both the families receive the remaining ₹5 lakh on such an occasion,” she wrote.