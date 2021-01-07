Karat seeks parity for riots victims who are minor

CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat — in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal — has pointed out that the families of minor victims of the north-east Delhi riots have been getting lesser compensation that those families that lost adult members.
The Delhi government has been providing compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the families who lost an adult member and ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the minors who died in the Delhi violence.
The CPI(M) leader said that it was a flawed argument that the family of an adult victim gets more compensation as an earning member deprives the family of an income and thus, more compensation is required.
“This understanding, devoid of compassion, is flawed. Even within this framework, unfortunately, the usual definition used of an “earning member” is not sensitive to the reality in poor self-employed families where children even while attending school, take on adult responsibilities as far as assisting in family enterprises is concerned,” Ms. Karat said.
She asked the Delhi government to take into consideration the huge emotional loss, injury and trauma suffered by the parents of a minor killed in the violence. “As you know the first death anniversary of their children will fall next month, at the end of February. It will be an important message of justice from your government that both the families receive the remaining ₹5 lakh on such an occasion,” she wrote.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath