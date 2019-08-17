Kapil Mishra to join BJP today

Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Kapil Mishra, who was recently disqualified from the Delhi Assembly under the anti-defection law, will formally join the BJP on Saturday.

When contacted to comment on speculation that he would be joining the BJP soon, Mr. Mishra told The Hindu: “I had decided to join the party sometime ago; the only remaining question was regarding the timing which, too, has an answer now. I will formally join the BJP tomorrow [Saturday].”

On social media

He later took to Twitter to announce his decision: “I am joining BJP tomorrow at 11 a.m. Delhi let's go with Modi [sic.].” However, he later deleted the tweet.

Sources said Mr. Mishra “could have joined” the BJP last week but it was “somewhat delayed” due to the “health condition and circumstances surrounding a senior BJP leader” who is currently hospitalised — in a veiled reference to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

On August 2, Mr. Goel had observed that Mr. Mishra’s decision to campaign for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the recent Lok Sabha elections indicated that he had “given up the membership of his original political party”.

As per an order issued by Mr. Goel, Mr. Mishra’s disqualification had taken effect from January 27, 2019 — when he shared the dais with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and the then Union Minister Vijay Goel.

Mr. Mishra has moved the High Court to challenge Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel’s decision to disqualify him from the membership of the Assembly. He has termed the Speaker’s order “illegal” and “undemocratic”, and argued that sharing the dais with leaders from other political parties could not be construed as an anti-party activity.

The court has asked Mr. Mishra to show whether, and how, the findings of the Speaker’s order against him were “palpably erroneous”. The matter is scheduled to be heard again on September 4.