Kapil Mishra moves HC against disqualification

Rebel AAP member Kapil Mishra moved the Delhi High Court on Tuesday against his disqualification from the Legislative Assembly under the anti-defection law.

Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel had on August 2 disqualified Mishra, an MLA from Karawal Nagar, saying his campaigning for the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls indicated that he has “given up the membership of his original political party”.

Mr. Mishra’s disqualification takes effect from January 27 this year when he shared dias with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and the then Union Minister Vijay Goel.

Seeking quashing of the order, Mr. Mishra has contended that the Speaker’s decision was “wholly illegal, arbitrary, vague and mala fide” as he was not provided any opportunity to present his case.

The order was issued on a petition of AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj seeking Mr. Mishra’s disqualification from the Delhi Assembly.

3 more face threat

Three more rebel AAP MLAs — Anil Bajpayee, Devender Sehrawat and Sandeep Kumar — are facing the threat of disqualification on Mr. Bharadwaj’s petition.