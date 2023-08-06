Kapil Mishra appointed Delhi BJP vice-president

August 06, 2023 01:47 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - New Delhi

Days after it underwent an organisational restructuring, the Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday named Kapil Mishra its vice-president.

A former MLA from Karawal Nagar, Mr. Mishra had served as a Minister when the the Aam Aadmi Party ficame to power in Delhi in 2015. However, he was sacked over alleged anti-party activities in 2017. After being disqualified as an MLA under the anti-defection law by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel, he joined the BJP in 2019.

Hate speeches

Mr. Mishra gained notoriety after allegedly making hate speeches in the run-up to the north-east Delhi riots in February 2020, which claimed over 50 lives. He was accused of instigating people by asking them to forcibly remove those sitting in protest at Jafrabad against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. His elevation comes at a time when the Delhi BJP, according to senior party leaders, has adopted a “perform or perish” style for choosing top functionaries. On Tuesday, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva had announced a new team of office-bearers.

In the recent rejig, the party had announced eight new vice-presidents, including former general secretary Dinesh Pratap Singh and former Mayor Lata Gupta. Sources in the Delhi BJP said that one more position of vice-president was reserved for a Purvanchali leader. “The announcement of Mishra’s name was delayed as discussions were going on to decide on the name of a prominent Purvanchali leader,” a senior party functionary said. He added that the BJP’s decision to pick Mr. Mishra will help the party’s prospects in at least three Lok Sabha seats in 2024.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Mishra said he intends to focus on grassroots-level mobilisation, accompanied by social media campaigning. “In the next few weeks, the party will decide what our main areas of focus will be,” he said.

