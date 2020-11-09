Kapil Mishra, 22 others detained for staging stir

NEW DELHI

09 November 2020 00:40 IST

Delhi Police on Sunday detained BJP workers Kapil Mishra, Tajinder Bagga and 21 others after they tried to hold a protest at Rajghat in support of Republic TV’s editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

Mr. Goswami was arrested by Maharashtra Police in connection with the 2018 abetment of suicide case of an interior designer.

A police officer said that Kapil Mishra and Tajinder Bagga, along with several other workers, reached near Rajghat at 10.30 a.m. and tried to stage protest. But the policemen on duty refused permission citing prohibitory orders.

DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia, said the protesters were detained and taken to Rajender Nagar police station. Later, they were released.