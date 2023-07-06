ADVERTISEMENT

Kanwariyas seen dancing in train, DMRC issues notice

July 06, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi Metro has requested passengers to maintain discipline and decorum in its premises

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday asked commuters to maintain discipline in decorum in its premises, after a video purportedly showing a group of kanwariyas dancing in a train went viral.

The 12-second clip, uploaded by a Twitter user, shows a group of men in saffron clothes, seemingly kanwariyas, dancing and singing loudly.

After videos of similar acts in the metro went viral, DMRC officials issued a notice. Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, DMRC, requested passengers to maintain discipline and decorum inside the metro. He also asked them to ensure that their behaviour does not cause any inconvenience to fellow commuters. “DMRC’s flying squads travel regularly all across the network to detect such activity”, he added.

A senior DMRC official said non-commercial mobile photography or videography as long as done without infringing upon privacy or comfort of fellow passengers is not an offence. “Such incidents are way too common now and can’t be policed,” he added.

