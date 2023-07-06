HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kanwariyas seen dancing in train, DMRC issues notice

Delhi Metro has requested passengers to maintain discipline and decorum in its premises

July 06, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday asked commuters to maintain discipline in decorum in its premises, after a video purportedly showing a group of kanwariyas dancing in a train went viral.

The 12-second clip, uploaded by a Twitter user, shows a group of men in saffron clothes, seemingly kanwariyas, dancing and singing loudly.

After videos of similar acts in the metro went viral, DMRC officials issued a notice. Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, DMRC, requested passengers to maintain discipline and decorum inside the metro. He also asked them to ensure that their behaviour does not cause any inconvenience to fellow commuters. “DMRC’s flying squads travel regularly all across the network to detect such activity”, he added.

A senior DMRC official said non-commercial mobile photography or videography as long as done without infringing upon privacy or comfort of fellow passengers is not an offence. “Such incidents are way too common now and can’t be policed,” he added.

Related Topics

Delhi / Delhi Metro

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.