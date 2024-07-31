GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kanwariya killed in road crash, protesters block the Delhi-Jaipur highway

Kanwariyas held a protest and blocked both sides of the highway. Senior police officers spoke to the protesters following which the road was opened.

Published - July 31, 2024 10:52 am IST - Gurugram

PTI

A 17-year-old kanwariya was killed while two of his associates were critically injured when a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle here early on July 31, triggering protests by kanwarias who blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

Police said the incident occurred around 2.50 a.m. when the kanwar identified as Hemant was headed to Kotputli in Rajasthan.

Two kanwariyas dead, 14 injured in road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena

Soon after the accident, kanwariyas held a protest and blocked both sides of the highway. Senior police officers spoke to the protesters following which the road was opened.

A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered against the truck driver who fled from the spot.

