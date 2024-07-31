Kanwariya killed in road crash, protesters block the Delhi-Jaipur highway

A 17-year-old kanwariya was killed while two of his associates were critically injured when a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle here early on July 31, triggering protests by kanwarias who blocked the Delhi-Jaipur highway.

Police said the incident occurred around 2.50 a.m. when the kanwar identified as Hemant was headed to Kotputli in Rajasthan.

Soon after the accident, kanwariyas held a protest and blocked both sides of the highway. Senior police officers spoke to the protesters following which the road was opened.

A senior police officer said an FIR has been registered against the truck driver who fled from the spot.