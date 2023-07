July 04, 2023 01:32 am | Updated 01:32 am IST

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday issued an advisory for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, which will begin on Tuesday and culminate on July 15. Close to 20 lakh Kanwariyas are expected to pass through the Capital during this period, a senior officer said. “The movement of Kanwariyas and other road users will be segregated to minimise inconvenience,” the officer added.