Kanwar camp bids: action ordered against 3 Delhi Revenue Dept. officials for ‘misconduct’

January 18, 2024

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to take strict action against three Revenue Department officials over “gross misconduct” in allotment of tentage work worth ₹23.40 crore for camps during the Kanwar Yatra in the city in 2022, Raj Niwas sources said on Wednesday.

According to a source, the L-G has recommended “strict action as per the relevant rules” against the officials, based on a factual report submitted by the Chief Secretary in the matter, wherein it was alleged that a scam had taken place in awarding the tentage work by the department’s caretaking branch.

After Mr. Saxena’s office had received a complaint on the matter on July 19, 2022, it was forwarded the Chief Secretary’s office with directions to submit a factual report in the matter, the source added.

The report categorically underlined the gross misconduct on part of these officials as the work awarded to the bidders were modified without prior approval of the competent authority and thus causing loss to the government exchequer, said the Raj Niwas source.

Responding to the matter, the Delhi government said in a statement that it steadfastly upholds “its resolution of taking decisive action against instances of corruption”.

“The Delhi government is currently unaware of any such case. However, should it be substantiated, we are unequivocally committed to taking the most stringent measures against those involved,” it added.