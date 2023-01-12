HamberMenu
Forensic team from Gujarat to collect evidence in Kanjhawala accident case

Police have, in all, arrested seven people in connection with the accident

January 12, 2023 01:00 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Police van carrying the accused in the Kanjhawala death case leaves Rohini court, in New Delhi on Monday.

Delhi Police van carrying the accused in the Kanjhawala death case leaves Rohini court, in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Days after the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case in which a girl was allegedly hit and dragged for 12 kilometres in Delhi, a team of five forensic experts from the National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat is going to visit the Sultanpuri area to examine the incident and collect evidence, the Delhi Police said on January 12, 2023.

A team of five forensic experts is visiting at the request of DCP (outer) Harendra K Singh, who is investigating the matter.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Police have, in all, arrested seven people in connection with the accident.

Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun, 26, and Manoj Mittal were arrested by police in the immediate wake of the incident. Later, they arrested two more men— Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna— for allegedly shielding the accused.

(With inputs from PTI)

