ADVERTISEMENT

Kanjhawala hit-and-run case | Police looking for two people suspected of shielding accused

January 05, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda told a press conference that based on CCTV camera footage and call detail records, the involvement of two more persons has emerged, and police are trying to track them.

PTI

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda at a press conference. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on January 5 said it is searching for two people who are suspected of “trying to shield” the accused in the Kanjhawala case in which a woman was dragged for a few kilometres by a car that hit her scooter. “Eighteen teams are working in the investigation of the case and all angles are being probed,” it said.

Also read: Culprits should be punished severely, says Kejriwal on Kanjhawala hit and run case

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda told a press conference that based on CCTV camera footage and call detail records, the involvement of two more persons has emerged, and police are trying to track them. “The two persons, identified as Ashutosh and Ankush, are “trying to shield” the accused in the case,” he said.

“The officer said that all five accused are being interrogated. Investigation has, so far, revealed that there is no link between the accused and deceased woman,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for a few kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US