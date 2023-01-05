ADVERTISEMENT

Kanjhawala hit-and-run case | Court sends 5 accused to police custody

January 05, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal allowed the Delhi police to have the accused in their custody for four days more for interrogation instead of their prayer for a five-day remand

PTI

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters hold candles and placards at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on January 4, 2023 demanding justice for the victim in the Kanjhawala hit-and-run case. | Photo Credit: ANI

A court here on Thursday remanded in police custody for four days the five men accused of causing the death of the woman who was hit by a car and dragged a long distance in the national capital. 

During the hearing, the investigating officer said their further custody was required as police needed to establish the nearly 13-km-long route the accused had taken to traverse in two hours on the fateful night when the victim woman had got entangled under the vehicle after being hit. 

The IO also said one of the accused was "planted" as the driver of the vehicle.

Kanjhawala hit-and-run case | Police looking for two people suspected of shielding accused

He said all of them were subjected to sustained interrogation over the last three days in custody.

The victim Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for about 12 kilometres. Her bruised and battered body was found on the road in Kanjhawala. 

The Sultanpuri police station has registered an FIR against Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and rash driving on public way.

