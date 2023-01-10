Kanjhawala ‘hit and drag’ case | Court adjourns hearing on accused Ashustosh Bhardwaj’s bail plea

January 10, 2023 05:07 pm | Updated 05:07 pm IST - New Delhi

A court in New Delhi on January 10 adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of an accused in the Kanjhawala hit and drag case.

Also read: Kanjhawala death case: Anjali’s uncle demands case registration under section 302

The bail plea of Ashutosh Bhardwaj, which was scheduled for hearing before Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal, was adjourned to January 12 as the judge was on leave.

Bhardwaj’s advocate had moved the plea on Jan. 9, saying the offences were bailable in nature and the accused had cooperated with police after the incident. Additional public prosecutor Atul Srivastava had opposed the plea, saying Bhardwaj had handed over the car involved in the accident to another co-accused, who did not possess a driving licence. Anjali Singh (20) was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Also read: Delhi hit-and-run case | Court sends 6 accused to 14-day judicial custody

The Delhi Police has so far arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in connection with the incident. Later, two more people — Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna — were arrested for allegedly shielding the accused.