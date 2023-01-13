Kanjhawala case | Delhi Police suspends 11 personnel on duty

January 13, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST

The Delhi Police said on January 13 that 11 officers of Rohini District, who were deployed at PCR vans and police pickets in the area where a girl was dragged to death on January 1, have been suspended.

The move comes a day after the Union Home Ministry asked the Delhi Police to take action against the officers.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the Delhi Police to suspend and initiate disciplinary action against police personnel deployed in the three Police Control Room (PCR) vehicles and two police pickets, on the day when a 20-year-old woman was killed after being hit and dragged by a car in Sultanpuri area of Delhi.

In a letter sent to Delhi Police, the Ministry added that the role of supervisory officers should also be examined and if their negligence was established, action should be initiated against them.

The Ministry asked the police to assess all the poorly lit roads in the city and work with civic authorities to get them properly illuminated. It also asked for the installation of CCTVs in the vulnerable stretches.

The MHA has additionally asked the police to send a report on the progress of the case every 15 days.

An MHA official said the police had been asked to file a chargesheet in the case as soon as possible and present a robust case in the court of law.

The directions follow a report submitted by the special Delhi Police team that was tasked to probe the incident.

Anjali Singh, 20, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 km from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Police have, in all, arrested seven people in connection with the accident.

Deepak Khanna, 26, Amit Khanna, 25, Krishan, 27, Mithun, 26, and Manoj Mittal were arrested by police in the immediate wake of the incident. Later, they arrested two more men— Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna— for allegedly shielding the accused.

ADVERTISEMENT